Dear Editor: I'm a longtime bird watcher. In the past five years, I have witnessed the total disappearance of the following insect-eating bird species: tree swallow, barn swallow, cliff swallow, bank swallow, chimney swift, nighthawk, Eastern and Western meadowlarks, bobolinks, house wrens.
I called a friend and bird expert in Texas and he said it was the same thing there.
So let's hear it for more megafarms so we can increase the use of airborne insecticides.
James P. Beck
Madison
