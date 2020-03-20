James McCarten: Be thankful for health care providers

Dear Editor: When this coronavirus is over, I believe the biggest debt we’ll all owe is to the nurses and other health care providers who have chosen to take care of the sick and less fortunate that this crisis will fall hardest upon. Those who make the choice to care for the sick should have a special place in our society. It is a shame they don’t. When this is over every front page on every newspaper in the country should give thanks to those we’ll owe so much.
James McCarten
Milton
