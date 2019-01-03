Dear Editor: In off-the-record conversations with environmental advocacy group whistleblowers I was told in no uncertain terms that Preston Cole is the worst Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources secretary pick since Cathy Stepp. In fact Cole was endorsed by Stepp and then reappointed to the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board by highly partisan Gov. Scott Walker.
Since his reappointment Cole has continued to feign interest and even thank and ask questions (for that touch of legitimacy) then completely ignore sound, legitimate science presented to the board. Time and time again he voted for corporate polluters, Walker contributors and business interests over the protection of our clean air, water and environment.
A high-ranking member of the Tony Evers/Mandela Barnes transition team told me that Cole had support from "southeast Wisconsin" and "out-of-state" interests. She didn't mention if the team consulted any legitimate environmental protection advocacy groups, independent environmentalists or accredited scientists in their vetting of candidates for the most powerful environmental position in the state of Wisconsin.
Cole should face no opposition from Republicans, who are licking their chops at this giant blunder, while environmentalists are furious.
Jim Maurer
Milwaukee
