James Maas: Journalists should report more on congressional pork spending

Dear Editor: Dave Zweifel’s “Plain Talk” on Dec. 30 criticized Sen. Ron Johnson for a “scaled-down aid package for struggling American workers and businesses.” Actually, the aid package was folded into a huge package of spending on military-industrial pork and foreign aid. This is a common congressional tactic to make the pork harder to vote against. Why is everyone focused on the relief and not the pork?
The Cap Times could serve readers and editorial writers better by reporting on what else Congress wants to do with our money. Where are the editorials advocating for reallocating the $1.3 billion for Egypt, for example, to Americans in need?
James Maas
Madison
