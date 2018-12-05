Dear Editor: A teacher was forced to resign from Madison schools last month at Hamilton Middle School. That teacher had given more than everything to the job. Not a racist in any way, shape or form. The person made a bad judgment in the use of verbiage, but intended no harm. The teacher was more than willing to make amends.
And yet the district and the Hamilton administration cared not. Scapegoat. So much for the hypocritical superintendent who espouses restorative justice.
As a liberal educator who has taught in the district for 28 years, I call on all those who believe that fairness, honesty and balance are the best ways to bring about true change to not simply destroy people's careers for the sake of what looks good politically.
This superintendent has not been held accountable for the incredibly terrible decisions she has made in hiring woefully inadequate individuals. And yet she makes political hay by grinding to the ground a good teacher who made a wrong decision.
James Lister
Middleton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.