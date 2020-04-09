James L. Carney: Children's misbehavior can't go unaddressed

Dear Editor: I found it hard to believe that you ran a full cover story on a behavior/discipline issue involving a local Madison elementary school and spent zero time discussing the implications of the child’s misbehavior. The article focuses entirely on the actions of the teacher involved and how the school administration's handling of the matter may have damaged the need for trust between parents and school authorities. I suggest that the need for trust runs both ways. Public school faculty and administrators need to have confidence that parents will discipline their children who misbehave in school and reinforce the need for standards of behavior that do not infringe on the rights of other students. There was none of that here. This six-year old child was running around the school library refusing to heed the admonitions of the teacher in charge. What is a teacher to do in such a situation? Call the police? When I was young, a student misbehaving like this would have been sent to the principal’s office — or carried there if necessary — and the parent would have been called to take the child home immediately. Parental response would have been strongly in support of the school. An unchastened student would have been suspended with the second violation and expelled thereafter if misbehavior continued. What a contrast to how this problem is being treated by all concerned. No wonder that so many parents are seeking private school education for their children. They need an environment where disruptive children are promptly removed and where the need for correction is seen as resting in the student/parents rather than in the harried school officials.