James L. Carney: Can Trump voters explain this?

Dear Editor: I wish a Republican who voted for Donald Trump in 2020 would explain something that baffles me. Why do so many Republicans support doing away with health care? Since many, if not most of them, claim to be Christian, why do they ignore the example of the Good Samaritan and the warnings of Matthew 25? What about themselves and their own families? Don’t they care whether they have health care? Removing the Affordable Care Act, as Republicans have tried to do multiple times, will affect everyone because it removes protections for preexisting conditions. The Republicans have no alternative plan.
And why doesn’t Donald Trump’s prodigious lying matter to them? Again, for the Christians, are they unaware that Jesus called Satan the “father of lies” in John 8:44? And that Revelations includes lying in a short list of those going to hell in chapters 20 and 21? Who would choose a doctor, lawyer, home contractor, teacher, auto mechanic, mate or anyone else who lied about everything? Why is it unimportant if the President of the United States is a pathological liar?
These two reasons alone seemed to me made Donald Trump ineligible to be America’s president. Someone please explain why they do not matter. And maybe throw in a comment or two about why it did not matter that the Republicans had no platform for Trump’s second term.
James L. Carney
Madison
