James Hughes: Melissa Sargent is committed to improving Wisconsin in the long-term

Dear Editor: As a newer voter, I care about having elected officials that listen and truly hear about my experience and priorities. Melissa Sargent has proven she makes all voters a priority, regardless of age, status, or any other influences.
We need leaders in the state Legislature who make voting access a priority, whether it be from mail-in ballots to supporting early voting. Our country was founded on the principle that each and every person deserves to have their voice heard, and Melissa has continued to defend qualified voters’ rights and supported all people to participate in our democracy.
Further, Melissa Sargent is invested in both present and future issues for all generations — she is committed to making our state better for many, many generations to come. At the heart of her policies is the best interest for the people: Investing in diverse urban communities for the next generation of leaders in Wisconsin; supporting urban development and policies that will help support the diversity of our urban areas; and valuing infrastructure that allows flexibility in work and supports economic growth on every level. Melissa’s vision for the state of Wisconsin speaks not only of her dedication to the younger and future generations, but also demonstrates that she is committed to improving Wisconsin in the long-term.
Melissa Sargent has earned my support for the 16th Senate District because she is looking ahead with her policies and listens to my concerns.
James Hughes
Madison
