Dear Editor: It really is such a shame that for so long people who made honest mistakes and grew from them have been left out in the cold by the state of Wisconsin. I myself am a felon who had been attempting to seek pardon for the only run-in with the legal system I have had. When young, I got intoxicated and unfortunately got in someone else’s vehicle and drove off with it. This was prosecuted as a felony even though it could have been a misdemeanor and I have long since paid the price to both my victim and society. The conviction made it difficult to get into a good job, but not impossible. I have missed out on several career advancement opportunities, and can only hope at some point my past can stop defining my future. I had until recently just accepted the fact that I will never be more than my conviction in the eyes of many.
This administration, however, has once again offered me hope that one day I can move forward from the actions of a younger, and much dumber me. My hope now is that my kids should never have to tell anyone that their father is a felon. For the time being they are too young to know the meaning of that, but one day they could bear a burden that they should not have to, simply because of something that happened more than 10 years prior to their birth.
James Grover
Malone
