Dear Editor: Laborers’ Local 464 applauds Dane County Executive Joe Parisi for stepping up in his 2019 budget by making the needed investments to Dane County’s infrastructure.
As was previously reported, County Executive Parisi proposed $27.7 million in Dane County’s highway capital budget, and $22 million is for new road projects. In addition, we are excited for the $20 million investment for the Dane County Regional Airport to accommodate an increase in travelers coming and going from Madison.
Following the recent flooding throughout Dane County, we know why it’s important to rebuild what we need to, and also make sure that we have the highest-quality infrastructure. Quality infrastructure ensures that we are able to travel safely, deliver goods to market, and helps grow our local economy by creating jobs. As Dane County’s population growth continues to outpace the rest of the state, we need to upgrade our infrastructure to meet the needs of the county.
I would like to congratulate Parisi for his leadership by prioritizing these infrastructure investments, and I ask all of the County Board of Supervisors to support this plan to help Dane County’s economy to grow and continue to be a great place to live.
James Foye, Laborers' Local 464
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.