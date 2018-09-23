Dear Editor: It’s hard to sit back and watch ads that are deceitful, misleading and unethical. I can assure you that Tony Evers is an honest and decent man who would find any unconscionable crimes against children abhorrent. I know him and he is a man of substance and character who would clearly work hard for the citizens of Wisconsin, rather than the out-of-state special interest groups pouring millions into Gov. Walker’s campaign.
In the Walker ad citing the Middleton School District that involved a teacher viewing pornographic images, two courts upheld an arbitrator’s decision to reinstate this teacher. At the time, Tony as state superintendent did not have the authority to revoke the license. What is sickening is Walker knows this but deviously tries to lead the viewers into believing Tony is soft and does nothing about unsavory behavior. Nonsense!
What Tony did do was change laws by working with both parties to give the state superintendent broader powers to revoke educator licenses. Where was Walker when this case actually took place? Don’t fall for the governor’s deceitful tactics! Wisconsin deserves honesty and integrity, Tony will give you that!
James Fitzpatrick, Ph.D., retired superintendent
Fort Atkinson
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.