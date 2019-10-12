Dear Editor: The media doesn't want the American people to know the background to Trump's conversation with Zelensky because it blows their cover and destroys their narrative:
(1) Bill Clinton signed a treaty with Ukraine in 1998 for mutual assistance in criminal matters, where Trump was not only permitted but obligated to report crimes committed there.
(2) Joe Biden boasted of having the Ukrainian prosecutor fired by threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid —and gave the government six hours to get it done.
(3) We have him on video explaining that he actually did what Trump is accused of doing, where the Ukrainian prosecutor, in a sworn affidavit, has confirmed it.
(4) Trump immediately released the transcript, which anyone can read, and there is no basis for concluding that he had done anything wrong when you know (1)-(3).
(5) Voters in Iowa are not being affected by the non-stop, 24/7, fabricated reports about this, where they (completely appropriately) regard Ukrainegate as Russiagate 2.0.
(6) Comparisons with Nixon are inaccurate, because Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike supported his impeachment, but Trump supporters are sticking with him.
(7) Chuck Todd revealed his bias in attacking Ron Johnson, who is a good man doing his best to sort things out and expose the truth of the matter, while Todd is promoting fake news.
Rep. Al Green, D-Texas explained what's up: "I'm concerned that if we don't impeach this president, he will get reelected." That's why his party and their media allies are playing us.
James Fetzer
Oregon
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.