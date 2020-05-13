James Bowen: To fight ecological threats we must reduce immigration

Dear Editor: I wish to thank Kathleen Parker for writing the letter, "Population influences health care, environmental concerns." There is no greater ecological threat facing the world as a whole and the United States in particular than population growth. What needs to be done worldwide is obvious: the birthrate needs to come down to sub-replacement levels. In the United States, we have largely had sub-replacement birthrates since 1972. Our population growth here is being driven by immigration. We therefore need to reduce immigration to levels that will not contribute to net population growth in the United States.