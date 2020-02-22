Jake Pickering: A poem about 'Donald O.J. Trump'

Dear Editor:

“DONALD O.J. TRUMP”

Senate Republicans openly admit

To Traitor Trump’s obvious guilt.

But no witnesses, no documents,

And no real trial was allowed?

No profiles in courage amongst

This cowardly conservative crowd!

Except for Utah’s Mitt Romney and

Alabama Democrat Doug Jones.

Trump’s half of the U.S. Senate

Might as well quit and go home.

Blue Tidal Wave on the way in Nov.

GOP goes home return to sender!

No coincidence that Donald Trump,

Jeffrey Epstein’s partner in crime,

Hired Epstein’s defense attorneys

Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr

To spin, obfuscate and lie, lie, lie!

Even if Pres. Orange Julius Caesar

Got in a white Ford Bronco

With Al Cowlings and fled the cops

Headed straight towards Mexico,

The GOP-controlled U.S. Senate

Would simply refuse to convict.

Donald Trump’s gloves did not fit,

So Senate jurors must acquit?

Where have I heard this all before?

Anyone else remember 1994?

Then O.J. Simpson’s trial in 1995?

Forever hereafter he’ll be known as

Putin’s puppet Donald O.J. Trump

The guiltiest unjailed criminal alive!

Jake Pickering

Arcata, California

