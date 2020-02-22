Jake Pickering: A poem about 'Donald O.J. Trump'

Dear Editor:
“DONALD O.J. TRUMP”
Senate Republicans openly admit
To Traitor Trump’s obvious guilt.
But no witnesses, no documents,
And no real trial was allowed?
No profiles in courage amongst
This cowardly conservative crowd!
Except for Utah’s Mitt Romney and
Alabama Democrat Doug Jones.
Trump’s half of the U.S. Senate
Might as well quit and go home.
Blue Tidal Wave on the way in Nov.
GOP goes home return to sender!
No coincidence that Donald Trump,
Jeffrey Epstein’s partner in crime,
Hired Epstein’s defense attorneys
Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr
To spin, obfuscate and lie, lie, lie!
Even if Pres. Orange Julius Caesar
Got in a white Ford Bronco
With Al Cowlings and fled the cops
Headed straight towards Mexico,
The GOP-controlled U.S. Senate
Would simply refuse to convict.
Donald Trump’s gloves did not fit,
So Senate jurors must acquit?
Where have I heard this all before?
Anyone else remember 1994?
Then O.J. Simpson’s trial in 1995?
Forever hereafter he’ll be known as
Putin’s puppet Donald O.J. Trump
The guiltiest unjailed criminal alive!
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
