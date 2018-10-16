Dear Editor: From North Carolina to Florida to Wisconsin, floods have impacted hundreds of thousands of people’s lives this year. Homes and lives have been destroyed. Roads, schools, and business have washed away. Families have grieved for their lost loved ones.
We are now seeing larger rainfalls in shorter time periods; it’s clear that we’ll need to do more protect ourselves from flooding going forward. Right now, Congress is considering a program that will provide the resources to make our infrastructure more flood-resistant. A proposed State Flood Mitigation Revolving Loan Fund would give communities, organizations, businesses, and builders access to low-interest loans that could be used to buy out vulnerable properties, elevate critical infrastructure, upgrade stormwater systems, and pursue nature-based solutions like wetland reclamation.
It seems like our nation’s current strategy for flood control has been to fix the damage and pray it never happens again, but all indications are that flooding will only continue to get worse. We need our leaders in Congress to get serious about these issues and the proposed State Flood Mitigation Revolving Loan Fund is one step that could make a huge difference in our communities.
Jake Johnson
Madison
