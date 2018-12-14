Dear Editor: We were shocked to read of the negative effects of the Walker administration’s fight against Medicaid fraud in the Dec. 9 article “Critics call Wisconsin’s Medicaid fraud crackdown ‘bullying,’” by the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, which showed how the focus on fraud has led to an unneeded focus and emphasis on paperwork errors.
These hunts for Medicaid fraud have occurred in multiple states, including our southern neighbor of Illinois. Although their initial push saved some money, 20 percent of those kicked off for fraud re-enrolled the following year. According to the 2016 GAO report, only 4.8 percent of assistive payments annually are made in error, federally and by state agencies. These crusades birthed the narrative that Medicaid services are in crisis, and low-income users are committing fraud. This negatively impacts the mental and physical health of our low-income patients.
The social determinants of health form gaps in health outcomes in our state. An undue amount of economic stress is shown to produce negative health outcomes and cost money to our system of health care, according to the World Health Organization. As future nurses, the American Nurses Association share that it is our duty to work with the public to protect human rights and reduce gaps in health outcomes. These actions by Scott Walker only widen these gaps and create panic and stress within low-income communities. Therefore, we call Tony Evers to address this issue and make meaningful changes to build a welcoming health care environment for our low-income users.
Jake Hollister, UW-Madison’s School of Nursing student
Madison
