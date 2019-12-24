Jaime Lynch: Vote yes for Marsy's Law in April 2020

Dear Editor: Before learning about Marsy Nicholas and the proposed Marsy’s Law, I naively assumed that the law protected victims and their families. Something as simple as the right to speak during all the stages of the court process, like when your attacker could be released on bail, a right that should have been in place for many years by now, but shockingly it is not. If you or someone you know has been a victim of a crime, you know that the flashbacks, the nightmares and severe anxiety from the PTSD they suffer is something victims struggle with every single day of their lives.
Sadly, the percentage of former prisoners who are rearrested for a similar offense is almost 44% the first year alone, according to the National Institute of Justice, and 68% of 405,000 prisoners released in 30 states in 2005 were arrested for a new crime within three years. I believe it is imperative for crime victims to have the right to be informed as to the status of the case that has forever changed their lives. It could be the difference that protects them from becoming a victim again.
Victims deserve to have rights equal to those of the accused. Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin will allow a crime victim to be notified when significant proceedings in their case occur. This law is long overdue. I urge you to join me in speaking up for victims by voting yes for Marsy’s Law in April 2020.
Jaime Lynch
Middleton
