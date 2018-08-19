Some time ago, you published an op/ed by Rep. Melissa Sargent entitled "Marijuana legalization must happen in Wisconsin."
I am a Republican, I am an Evangelical Christian, but I completely agree with her views. I have a motive behind my backing of the legalization of cannabis in our state: I have been severely physically disabled since 1988 (18 years of age). Cannabis might just be the answer to a question that I have had since I was brain damaged. That question being, "How can I live a somewhat normal life?"
I cannot wait until the day when the state Assembly gets it through their thick, stubborn heads that the legalization of marijuana is not only logical and ethical, it is, as Sargent says, the fiscally responsible thing to do.
Jacob Drollinger
Racine
