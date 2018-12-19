Dear Editor: Even though electric buses are currently available, the city of Madison intends to purchase more diesel buses. Even though the city plans on having an all-electric bus fleet by 2035, plans are being made to build diesel infrastructure into the new bus barn.
I can’t help but wonder what other novel features the bus barn might contain.
Will it have stables and hay for horse-drawn buses? Will it have coal and water cranes for steam-powered buses? Will it be lit with gas lighting or will they splurge on sperm whale lamps?
More importantly, will our local “leaders” listen to over a century of climate science and the will of the people when they say that the time has come to abandon obsolete technologies? Will the city pass a moratorium on purchasing new vehicles that use fossil fuels (when reasonable alternatives exist) and a moratorium on constructing fossil-fuel infrastructure?
Jacob Barnes
Madison
