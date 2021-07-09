Jackson Kysar: Enbridge Line 5 reroute protects the environment

Dear Editor: When it comes to delivering safe, affordable, and reliable energy, Line 5 has proven to be a consistent, vital link to propane and other energy supplies in Wisconsin and across the upper Midwest for nearly 70 years. Despite a recent letter, ("Get involved in fight against Enbridge Pipeline," June 27) it is not in Wisconsin's or Wisconsinites' best interest for that supply to be cut off.
The fact is the proposed reroute of the pipeline has been thoroughly and thoughtfully planned, spanning over 40 miles across Ashland and Iron counties. Enbridge’s track record for putting safety first and its commitment to following regulations are unparalleled. With a solid reputation of quality service, it’s safe to say the Enbridge Line 5 reroute will provide safe, uninterrupted, quality service to its customers.
Safely operating across northern Wisconsin since 1953, this pipeline plays a critical role in powering our way of life and helping to heat homes, schools and businesses in Wisconsin, the Midwest and Eastern Canada. Enbridge has not only committed to the continued delivery of safe, affordable and reliable energy, but also following the highest safety standards. We can be confident our environment and land won’t be harmed in the process.
On behalf of the Wisconsin Jobs & Energy Coalition, we ask that you link arms with us and support the Line 5 reroute. When it comes to powering our economy and protecting our environment, Wisconsin doesn’t have to choose. We can power a strong economy with affordable energy and good jobs, while simultaneously protecting our environment for generations to come.
Jackson Kysar
Wisconsin Jobs & Energy Coalition
