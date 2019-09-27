Dear Editor: I wanted to applaud John Nichols and Brad Geyer for the history lessons in your last edition. Thanks to Nichols for his column calling out the F-35 project as the worst example of the military-industrial-complex, as Dwight D. Eisenhower called it in his 1961 presidential farewell. And thanks to Air Force vet Brad Geyer for his reminder that Bob LaFollete was the original anti-war senator, proposing we nationalize ammunition production to take away the profit motive. I wish that Sens. Warren, Sanders and Baldwin would adopt these progressive policies.
But first, these senators should act locally and heed Nichols’ advice to oppose the F-35 project, which just “bedded down” a squadron of jets in Sanders' home town of Burlington, Vermont and hopes to site another squadron in Baldwin's beloved Madison. Baldwin has a seat on the Defense Appropriations Committee. She has the strongest voice in the state on the F-35 issue and has chosen to answer her neighbors’ comments about its environmental impact with threats about the base closing and assertions that Wisconsinites are getting the most out of their tax dollars, $200 million of which go toward the F-35 project each year.
The Air National Guard testified in front of another fence-sitter — Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway — last week that the base was not in danger of closing if the F-35 does not come. Madison’s economy has less than three percent unemployment. So why are local leaders like Rhodes-Conway, Alder Bidar, and Mark Pocan bending over backwards for a few dozen highly specialized Air Force jobs. Stand up like Rep. Chris Taylor did.
I wish John Nichols had done more than simply remind us of the peace credentials of past Wisconsin senators, like LaFollete, Proxmire, Nelson and Feingold. Why not urge folks to call Baldwin at 264-5338 to tell her no F-35. The F-35 is a threat to our health, safety and peaceful neighborhoods. Remind her that Madison is no place for weapons of mass destruction.
Jackson Foote
Madison
