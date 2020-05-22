Jackline Nekola: Thank you for highlighting health care resources for Hispanic community

Dear Editor: As a student nurse graduating from UW-Madison, I was pleased to read Mr. Nicholas Garton’s article “Madison's Centro Hispano fund drive to aid undocumented workers” that was published on May 2, and to learn about the partnerships in the community to serve the Hispanic population during COVID-19 pandemic, which has a detrimental impact on this population. Before the pandemic, lack of access to transportation, full-time work with benefits and culturally congruent care like bilingual healthcare providers resulted in health disparities. During this pandemic, low-income community clinics are closed which leaves many uninsured patients without medical care.

Health economics and policies play a crucial role in these disparities. Many undocumented people cannot benefit from national stimulus packages, unemployment, or other public aid because of their immigration status. It was reassuring when the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) stated no restriction against undocumented people having access to testing or treatment of COVID-19, however, fear of deportation still exists. I am glad to see community partnerships working together to create Action Relief Fund for the Latino community.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.