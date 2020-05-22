Jackline Nekola: Thank you for highlighting health care resources for Hispanic community

Dear Editor: As a student nurse graduating from UW-Madison, I was pleased to read Mr. Nicholas Garton’s article “Madison's Centro Hispano fund drive to aid undocumented workers” that was published on May 2, and to learn about the partnerships in the community to serve the Hispanic population during COVID-19 pandemic, which has a detrimental impact on this population. Before the pandemic, lack of access to transportation, full-time work with benefits and culturally congruent care like bilingual healthcare providers resulted in health disparities. During this pandemic, low-income community clinics are closed which leaves many uninsured patients without medical care.
Health economics and policies play a crucial role in these disparities. Many undocumented people cannot benefit from national stimulus packages, unemployment, or other public aid because of their immigration status. It was reassuring when the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) stated no restriction against undocumented people having access to testing or treatment of COVID-19, however, fear of deportation still exists. I am glad to see community partnerships working together to create Action Relief Fund for the Latino community.
As a future nurse, advocating for my patients is a priority. I propose that Centro Hispano organization collaborates with local hospitals to develop mobile clinics to reach marginalized groups. Health education and screening can be implemented through these clinics.
In conclusion, the partnerships between Centro Hispano organization and the community are important steps in taking care of our Hispanic population. Undocumented and uninsured patients deserve adequate health care, and mobile clinics are a major step in caring for this community.
Thank you for publishing such an important article during the hard time that our nation faces.
Jackline Nekola
Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing Student
University of Wisconsin-Madison, School of Nursing
Madison
