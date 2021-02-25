Jackie Kolb: School boards should make teachers return to classrooms

Dear Editor: It's terrible to think that kids aren't getting a decent education because the teachers feel they should stay home and try to do their jobs, while being distracted by their children, pets, etc. There is no need for them NOT to go into their classroom and Zoom if that's what they want. Why should teachers get to stay home and not have to worry about their child being alone every day and getting a crappy education? If the school board actually made them do their job it would be a lot better for everyone, mostly our children. Time to stop hiding behind the pandemic and do your job like the rest of the districts have been doing for months.
Jackie Kolb
Sun Prairie
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.