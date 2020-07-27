Jackie Horning: Destruction of statues is ineffective

Dear Editor: The destruction of Wisconsin’s historic statues, especially in the middle of a pandemic, is the most ineffective action protesters have undertaken in the guise of the Black Lives Matter movement. This is not only erasing history, but it is very costly to taxpayers for the vandalism clean-up and law enforcement required to protect the safety of the citizens whose safety has been compromised as a result of the riots that occur during statue destruction. Anyone that is caught destroying public funded statues should pay restitution and prison time for these crimes. Why are all these statues, that have been around for ages, now all of a sudden a major source of contention, especially during a pandemic and a presidential election year? Because they are carried out by people with dangerous political motives all in the guise of protesting for BLM.
Jackie Horning
Waukesha
