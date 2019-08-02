Dear Editor: We are longtime Fitchburg residents writing to object to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, banning our current state representative from attending legislative committee meetings by phone.
During committees meetings that Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, is unable to physically attend because of his paralysis, we as constituents effectively have no representation in the state Assembly.
Anderson's disability sometimes demands virtual attendance because of disability-related limitations that by federal law must be accommodated.
Further, Vos' action is the most vile and lawless conduct from Republicans yet.
We object.
We demand Vos to back down from this new low in Republican Party politics now.
Never have we seen such hate and vile from a sitting speaker. And we have seen a lot.
Jackie Captain and Michael Leon
Fitchburg
