Dear Editor: We are the people of a new America, the product of self-serving, self-adoring leaders. Our country is led by a man who feels the need to share with the entire globe how incredibly successful he is. A leader who once promised to drain the swamp, which is now more vicious and deceitful than ever.
Is this really who we want to be: selfish, self-serving bullies? Do we really want to stand behind our president and cheer when he makes fun of women who testify they cannot remember the address of the house where they were attacked? Do we stand behind the man who forces us to smile, cheer, and clap every time he lies? Each time he values business over the environment, the wealthy over the poor, and the strong over the weak?
Politics is a ruthless world and we have made it so by allowing Congress to serve without limits, by allowing money to equal “free speech” and by voting for those who have no idea what the real America is like. The people of Wisconsin have twice elected a governor who takes money from rich out of-state-puppeteers who don’t understand or care about Wisconsin. Scott Walker’s games have proven to our president and many other self-serving leaders just what they can get away with. Help to stop them from playing these games with our lives, our natural resources, and our humanness. Don’t allow your children to grow up in the self-centered, self-serving America we are quickly becoming.
Jackie Burwell
Waunakee
