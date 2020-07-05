Jackie Bodoh: GOP attacks on Evers' phone call are ironic

Dear Editor: I find it ironic that Republicans said Evers either knew about the recording or if he did not know he was being negligent in his duties as governor. It reminded me of the time when then-County Executive Scott Walker's aides were working on his campaign for governor on the Milwaukee County dime. Walker said he was not aware of it, even though it was happening in the next office over. I always thought he should of known and if he didn't he was negligent supervising his aids. It is so interesting on how they can forget about their past actions and point the finger at others.
Jackie Bodoh
Larsen
