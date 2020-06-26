Jack Turek: The time for police reform is now

Dear Editor: Modern slavery lives on in Wisconsin today not as the antiquated chattel slavery of the Confederate South, but under the guise of a criminal justice system that targets Black, Latinx and indigenous communities. This criminal justice system, through the mass incarceration of Black Americans, has physically, emotionally and economically terrorized the Black community since the end of the Jim Crow era half a century ago. I am writing in support of proposed legislation in the Wisconsin state Legislature that will take the important first steps to dismantling this system of terror by disarming the primary agents, the police.

State legislators have proposed four bills to address the police misconduct and lack of appropriate oversight and accountability. AB 1012, 1013, 1014 and 1015 would require improved policies and training for de-escalation and use of force, and would increase transparency and oversight of police misconduct. All four bills failed to pass on April 1.

We have given our elected officials the responsibility of ensuring that the tools of the state that our taxes fund are used to promote the welfare of all citizens. Our time is now to hold our officials accountable to this duty.

Jack Turek

Madison

