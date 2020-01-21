Jack Longert: Voter roll case was political from the start

Dear Editor: In his recent column about the voter rolls and his agency's role, Rick Esenberg does not reveal who his clients are, and despite his lofty rhetoric does not discuss his agency's underlying political agenda.
If he was so concerned about the integrity of what he was doing, why did he file his case in Ozaukee County and skew the odds of getting a judge that would endorse removing people from the voter rolls? Those of us who practice administrative law know that his option to go to Ozaukee County when the Elections Commission proceedings were in Dane County are a product of Republican-led efforts to move cases away from the awful liberal Judges in Dane County. This was a political event from the start and Mr. Esenberg is disingenuous to say otherwise. Funny how this happened in 2020 when Wisconsin is a battleground state and the voters to be purged just might turn the presidential election. Just saying.
Jack Longert
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.