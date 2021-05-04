Jack Holzhueter: Gentlemen of Maple Bluff — come to a civil agreement on pier issue

Dear Editor: With regard to Steven Elbow's fine "I cut the grass, I pay the taxes" in the April 28 issue, Halle Steensland, whose house stood far back from Lake Mendota in Maple Bluff, clearly created the outlot for his own benefit as well as purchasers of the lots in his subdivision. He needed to board a boat without getting his feet wet. He needed a pier. He needed to get to his downtown office. He needed to be able to board his own boats. So did the other Bluffers who used this free-access outlot to the lake.
Dunn and his attorneys would have a hard time countering the logic of that argument. And no Norwegian as smart as Steensland would have cut off his own access to water, especially as an elderly man who would have wanted a pier or dock.
Please, gentlemen of the Bluff, behave like Steensland, think historically, and come to some civil agreement about a pier and maintenance issues. This is not about two individuals. It's about an entire subdivision, historical intent and common sense. Think about Halle, straighten your ties, shoot your cuffs, check your egos at the door, and do the right thing, for God's sake.
Jack Holzhueter
Town of Roxbury
