Jack Ginter: Supply both paper and plastic straws

Dear Editor: Earlier this year I was in the great city of Milwaukee enjoying the Brewers making a late-season run for the playoffs. I wanted, like most other fans, to enjoy a cool refreshment in the blistering heat. To my grave disappointment, I was given a paper straw. For the first couple of minutes this was no problem. I could still enjoy my drink and couldn’t tell much of a difference from the normal plastic straws. However, inning after inning, the straw became more and more soggy. The drink became harder to enjoy and quite frankly, ruined my mood. I could have sipped from the side, but then comes the danger of spilling if a home run gets hit. And even if I did want to, I then had floating pieces of paper straw in my drink.
Paper straws are the worst thing to happen to the refreshment business. I still had half of my cup full but it no longer tasted any good. The worst part of this problem is that the ban on plastic straws almost does nothing to help the environment. The plastic straw banning wave could be with good intent, but it’s really just virtue signaling at its worst. Banning plastic straws just gives a "moral license" — allowing companies and their customers to feel they have done their part. According to National Geographic, “straws comprise just 0.025 percent” of plastic in the ocean. That’s 2.5 hundredths of just one present! Straws make up a minute part of the plastic in the ocean, so why are we banning them when the alternative is terrible? A solution to this dilemma is to give the people a choice of plastic or paper. Supply both.
Jack Ginter
Waukesha
