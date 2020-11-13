Jack Garver: Progressives did all they could to hamstring GOP

Dear Editor: As I recall, when Trump was elected in 2016 you progressives made no commitment to help Trump and the Republicans. In fact, you folks did everything you could to hamstring them.
Your editorial rings hollow and you know it.
Jack Garver
Madison
