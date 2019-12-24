Jac D. Bulk: We should listen to constitutional scholars on impeachment

Dear Editor: At the end of the impeachment hearings on Dec. 18, Adam Schiff’s reference to founding father Alexander Hamilton’s concern with the need for impeachment provisions strikes a dagger into the moment. Schiff’s words strike a sharp knife into President Trump’s beleaguered soul. The only issue here is whether or not Trump violated provisions within the U.S. Constitution defining impeachment provisions. Nothing else matters. How unhappy this question makes us is not relevant and cannot be referenced as a basis for settling this issue. We must be careful to understand that popular opinion is of no relevance here regardless of to what political party the average citizen may ascribe. So whose opinions are we to be most concerned with? Given the complexity of this constitutional question, we would be wise to invite the judgment of constitutional law scholars. This is because common opinions are never to be confused with hard facts. Here we are fortunate to have been exposed to the constitutional judgments of the highest law scholars in this country. These legal scholars have testified under oath before the nation that to the best of their ability they conclude that Trump has violated the impeachment provisions. They state that he has done so clearly and without any doubt — there is no ambiguity. This is something we would be wise to not ignore in our own judgment of this impeachment question.
Jac D. Bulk
La Crosse
