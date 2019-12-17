Jac D. Bulk: Trump's integrity is in question

Dear Editor: Whether or not Trump’s prior behavior is sufficient to justify his impeachment is of less importance than the fact that he openly denies having ever done anything wrong prior to his impeachment hearing. Trump has openly stated that he “has done nothing wrong” in this regard. Now any moderately sane person knows this is untrue. Anyone who doesn’t understand this fact lacks all credibility. The sheer number of misstatements Trump has made are well proven and this includes many statements relevant to the impeachment hearing. Trump has asserted that the impeachment articles against him are “flimsy and ridiculous articles of impeachment.” However, Trump’s assessment is contradicted by the opinions of three of the most scholarly constitutional law professors in the country. All of these constitutional law experts testified under oath to tell the truth when they stated he had violated constitutional law. So what does this tell us about Trump’s integrity? I know what it tells me. So please think about these facts before you vote in the next election. The nation’s integrity depends upon you.
Jac D. Bulk
La Crosse
