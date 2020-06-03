Jac Bulk: Trump necessitates stating the obvious

Dear Editor: Trump does not need me to tell the American people that he is incompetent because he makes this admission about himself all the time. Now he is advocating for opening all churches, synagogues, mosques and places of worship without any restrictions upon this public assembly. Trump has stated that all churches and like places of worship are “places that hold our society together and keep our people united.” While this is surely true, only a fool can move from this fact to an advocacy of assembling religious persons while ignoring all associated risks related to promoting the transfer of the coronavirus in their midst. All people of intelligence and especially the professional scientists among us acknowledge that large assemblies of people in public places remain dangerous and raise the risk of coronavirus infection. Any person who does not grasp this clearly does not deserve to be president. What could be more transparent than this? This is all so obvious that I do regret feeling the need to state it.