Dear Editor: Joel McNally would ask, 'What’s the difference between a Tommy Gun, the submachine gun wielded by gangsters ... in the 1930s, and a military-style assault weapon ...?"
The difference is the same as the difference between the totally legal semiautomatic version of the Tommy Gun you can purchase today and the fully automatic Tommy Gun regulated since 1934.
Semiautomatic firearms were in existence in 1934 and had been for many years before just as they are today. It takes a single pull of the trigger to fire each and every round. One trigger pull, one round fired. That was true in 1934 and it still is today.
What is the difference between the semiautomatics of yesterday and today and the military-style semiautomatics available today? There is virtually no difference ... just cosmetics. The military-style stock is black plastic and may be adjustable instead of fixed-length brown wood. The military-style fore end is black plastic circling the whole barrel instead of brown wood that covers at least half of the barrel. Both have detachable magazines. Both have pistol grips, the military-style being totally exposed plastic whereas the standard semiautomatic is wood and only 270 degrees exposed. The military-style has a flash suppressor the standard semiautomatic does not.
So I would ask, which of these cosmetic differences makes the military-style semiautomatic more lethal than any other semiautomatic firearm? And NO, it is not the ammunition used, a relatively wimpy round compared to other semiautomatic rifles.
JA Goskowicz
Wittenberg
