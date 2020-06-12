J. Denny Weaver: What will you do to rectify injustice?

Dear Editor: This country was built on the twin evils of stolen land and stolen labor. Land was stolen from the millions of people who already lived here. Those not killed by disease or weapons were herded onto “reservations,” their ways of life decimated. Labor was stolen from Africans, beginning with the slaves brought by the settlers of Jamestown in 1619. Legal enslavement ended with the Civil War, but the racism that under-girded slavery remained. Freed slaves were systematically deprived of resources. The stolen land made available to white settlers and to wealthy white men to build railroads was not available for black settlement. Education and employment were circumscribed for black people. After World War I, President Woodrow Wilson re-segregated the military and the government. After World War II, black veterans were denied the benefits of the GI bill. Today, the fact that more people of color than white people experience poverty and the impact of the coronavirus, and the greater numbers of black men killed by police officers are some of the legacy of this centuries-old discrimination and systemic racism that plagues our nation.
Reforming police procedures is a necessary first step. However, lasting change requires addressing the systemic racism that nourishes these injustices. Of course, people alive today were not responsible for slavery and other past injustices. Nonetheless, people today face the question: “Now that you see the present injustice exposed by knowledge of our history, what steps can you take to rectify the present injustice?”
J. Denny Weaver
Madison
