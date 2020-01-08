J. Denny Weaver: U.S. should stop retaliation cycle with Iran

Dear Editor: Following the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, official U.S. spokespeople and TV commentators alike assume that Iran will retaliate, and the question is how the U.S. will respond to that retaliation.
Some observations. First, a violent response does not solve the problem; it only keeps a violent cycle spinning. Second, a violent response does not make the actor’s side safer, as demonstrated by sending more soldiers to the region, asking Americans to leave Iraq, and putting all U.S. embassies on alert. Third, by continuing the cycle of retaliation, one becomes what one claims to hate. One justification for killing Soleimani was that he had been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans. But in retaliating against the retaliation, the U.S. will also be responsible for killing hundreds of people.
To stop the killing, one side or the other needs to make a visible, magnanimous gesture to demonstrate that it wants the cycle stopped. Such a gesture requires a strong and confident nation.
As a suggestion for a magnanimous gesture, how about an offer to reinstate the nuclear agreement with Iran that the rest of the world agreed Iran was complying with. This offer should be accompanied by a perk, such as releasing some frozen Iranian assets.
Is the United States a strong enough nation to make such a gesture? Or will it continue to spin the violent cycle and become ever more like the enemy it hates?
J. Denny Weaver
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.