J. Denny Weaver: U.S. should exert pressure on Israel

Dear Editor: U.S. citizens can move the tense Palestinian-Israeli conflict in a more peaceable direction. First, support those in Congress, such as our own Mark Pocan, who call for confronting Israel about Palestinian rights. Every year, Israel receives $3.8 billion in U.S. tax dollars.
As the source of those funds, the U.S. would have 3.8 billion reasons to exert pressure on Israel to adopt a more just policy toward Palestinians. Second, as Tsela Barr and Barb Olson said, support BDS, a Palestinian, civilian-based, nonviolent call to the international community to Boycott, Divest, and Sanction the economic interests of Israel until it adopts a just policy toward Palestinians. This action confronts Israel with the cost of its oppression of Palestinians.
The fact is that helping Palestinians will also be good for Israel. While the Palestinians under occupation are obviously victims, what is often neglected is the fact that Israel also harms itself by this ongoing oppression of Palestinians. A well-known and respected orthodox Jewish scholar, with whom I have had significant conversations, immigrated to Israel as a young man, intending to spend his life there. But he could not abide the oppression of Palestinians, and he returned to the United States. “In their treatment of Palestinians,” he told me, “the Jewish people of Israel are losing their soul.”
Advocating for a change in Israeli policy is not merely a pro-Palestinian stance. It is also a stance that would make Israel a more peaceable country.
J. Denny Weaver
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.