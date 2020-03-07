J. Denny Weaver: U.S. history should do more to acknowledge African Americans

Dear Editor: Black History month has passed without a lot of fanfare. Nonetheless, I am grateful for Black History month. It is important to high light achievements of African Americans, both famous and little known to white people.
It is also sad that we have Black History month. Africans and then African Americans have been part of this country since the first permanent settlement in 1619. If their history — both achievements and mistreatment — were told as an integrated aspect of United States history, a Black History month would not be necessary. However, their presence and circumstances have been largely written out of our history books. We know that slavery existed, and then ended with the Civil War. But popular history texts fail to show how slavery was fully integrated into the nation’s economy both north and south, nor the deplorable conditions in which enslaved people lived, nor of the second class status imposed on supposedly free black people after the Civil War. We ought to hear, for example, that although some progress toward integration had been achieved after World War I, a racist President Woodrow Wilson re-segregated the military and all government functions. We should hear the full story of how after World War II, African Americans were excluded from the GI bill that enabled many returned soldiers to attend college and buy homes. Or start with a very recent development — explain why it took until 2020 to pass legislation to make lynching a federal crime.
J. Denny Weaver
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.