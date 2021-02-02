J. Denny Weaver: True unity of society depends on Trump impeachment conviction

Dear Editor: An understanding of forgiveness has a parallel in today’s political arena. Psychologists tell us that forgiveness is for the good of the one who forgives — it is a decision to let go of the anger against the perpetrator, so that one is no longer controlled by that anger. But the common adage about “forgive and forget” is an unhealthy way to proceed. Forgiveness actually means that a wrong was committed; otherwise there is nothing to forgive. Forgetting does not bring about real reconciliation. It asks the one who forgives to remain a victim, that is, to accept the harm done as the basis of reconciliation.
True reconciliation requires not only forgiveness but also an acknowledgment by the perpetrator of the harm done, along with steps taken toward restoration. In the political arena, Republican arguments against the impeachment of Donald Trump in the name of unity are the political equivalent of “forgive and forget.” Unity on the basis of forgoing impeachment means to accept Trump’s actions to lie about and undercut election results and to foment insurrection without any consequences. which means asking society to accept the threat of another such effort at a later date. True unity requires acknowledging the real danger that Trump posed to democracy, and then taking measures to insure that it does not happen again.
Contrary to what Republicans claim, true unity of our society depends on convicting Trump in the impeachment trial.
J. Denny Weaver
Madison
