J Denny Weaver: Republicans have given Trump a blank check

Dear Editor: Now that Republicans like Ron Johnson have given Donald Trump a blank check to invite foreign intervention in U.S. elections, perhaps they should consider how it would look if Democrats started using the same blank check. Since Trump is known to have paid hush money and to have pursued shady deals, Democratic candidates for president might well wonder if he engaged in such practices abroad as well, and to what extent his children accrued business favors because of their name. In exchange for dirt on Trump, European countries might be promised better support for NATO, or perhaps a rich deal for the post-Brexit UK. Reduced tariffs and increased trade with China might be offered in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into how Ivanka used her family name to collect all those patents in China. Possibilities seem endless. One can hardly image the size of the uproar if Democrats actually made such moves. Just imagining this possibility makes clear once again how over-the-top, cult-like Republican support of Donald Trump actually is. Republicans should be ashamed of themselves.
J Denny Weaver
Madison
