J. Denny Weaver: Put money in the hands of working people

Dear Editor: To this armchair economist, it appears that the current economic picture makes clear that so-called trickle-down economics do not work. On the one hand, consumer spending increased in the months of May and June, which reflects the infusion of the $600 per week unemployment assistance, but consumer spending is projected to decrease for the third quarter, with the end of the $600 benefit. Consumer spending accounts for two-thirds of U.S. economic activity. Meanwhile, the stock market has just hit a record high since the beginning of the pandemic.
My conclusion is that, as critics said, the earlier tax hikes that were supposed to produce jobs actually benefited primarily the very wealthy as is reflected in the performance of the stock market, whereas it is the money put directly in the hands of working people that genuinely helps working people and enables the consumer spending that stimulates economic activity.
The lesson for the future is that congress should curtail and stop the tax cuts for the wealthy, and focus on putting money in the hands of working people. Something like Andrew Yang’s $1,000 per month guaranteed income would accomplish far more economic activity than tax cuts for the wealthy that are supposed to trickle down to working people.
J. Denny Weaver
Madison
