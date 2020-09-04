J. Denny Weaver: Meet provocation with nonviolent resistance

Dear Editor: As a headline on Dave Zweifel’s recent column said, “Violence has always brought more violence.” We hear that the big majority of people protesting the death of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake are engaging in peaceful protests. I hope that we do not allow the presumably far right provocateurs to incite widespread violence.
Instead, if protesters meet this provocation with wide-ranging, nonviolent resistance, it will have the effect of exposing the provocateurs for what they are, namely socially dangerous, racist purveyors of violence. With actions of the perpetrators revealed, they can be held accountable for their deeds. On the other hand, meeting the provocateurs‘ violence with more violence turns peaceful protesters into the kind of violence purveyors they abhor.
J. Denny Weaver
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!