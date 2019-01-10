Dear Editor: Violence is cyclical. The diplomatic initiatives advocated by Margaret Krome in her fine opinion piece should include magnanimous interventions that have the potential to halt the violent cycle. Although vengeance may feel good in the short term, retaliation invites a return blow when the opponent recovers, and the cycle continues.
In his book "On Forgiveness," Richard Holloway described a striking, real-world example of such a gesture that could have changed the course of history. At the end of World War I, with the defeated Germans near starvation, Winston Churchill and his wife went to No. 10 Downing Street to congratulate Lloyd George, the prime minister. Churchill then suggested that the British send a dozen large ships loaded with provisions to the harbor at Hamburg. Churchill’s suggestion was coldly rebuffed. Meanwhile, six years later a young soldier described his feelings at the end of the war — that only fools would expect mercy from an enemy. The soldier’s anger festered and grew and he resolved to go into politics. His name was Adolf Hitler.
How different the course of history might have been if Lloyd George had followed the suggestion of Winston Churchill. What history-altering, magnanimous gestures might we imagine today?
J. Denny Weaver
Madison
