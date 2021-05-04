J. Denny Weaver: History of racism has been whitewashed in U.S.

Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund described being struck by “how all-consuming the subject of race has become in America’s news ecosystem.” (Cap Times, April 28). The thing is, since the first settlers brought along enslaved people, race and racism have been integral to the American ecosystem, but until quite recently it was not discussed. There is the Tulsa race massacre of 1921, which was out of sight until its 100th anniversary made it national news. Two other quick examples of silence are the re-segregation of the armed forces after World War I by Woodrow Wilson who is feted as a paragon of democracy, and the exclusion of African Americans from the GI bill that helped so many returning soldiers attend college and buy homes after World War II.
For an easy and quick introduction to such stories, read the chapters on race and racism in James W. Loewen’s book "Lies My Teacher Told Me." Loewen fact-checked a stack of American history textbooks our high school students use, and documented that much of the history of racism was either eliminated or white-washed. Fanland’s observation is correct about the current news cycle, but the sad and shocking dimension of it is how many people had to die before the public became aware of the situation.
J. Denny Weaver
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.