J. Denny Weaver: Evangelicals should question their view of Trump

Dear Editor: One part of Evangelical support for Donald Trump comes from what is called “vessel theology,” namely that Trump is God’s chosen vessel for this time in U.S. history. The image comes from pagan Persian King Cyrus, who allowed captive Israelites in Babylon to return to Jerusalem and to rebuild the temple. Since Cyrus worshiped foreign gods but helped Israelites, Evangelicals now consider him a model for claiming Trump as God’s chosen one in spite of his moral failures.
But consider a moment. While Cyrus worshipped the wrong god, Trump claims the Evangelicals’s God. Further, Trump’s transgressions go beyond infidelity, paying off a porn star and frequent lies. He has caged children on the southern border. Cyrus supported Israelites, but Trump has undercut U.S. institutions and interests. He challenged election integrity by welcoming Russian intervention in the 2016 election, and by inviting Ukrainian intervention in 2020, both for his personal benefit. He has harmed NATO and made other moves that please the Russians. He has threatened constitutional authority by obstructing Congress in its constitutionally-mandated function as a co-equal branch of government that oversees the executive branch. By denying global warming and removing environmental regulations, Trump is fostering damage to the environment
The Creator God that Evangelicals claim to worship gave human beings a brain. I suggest that Evangelicals use that brain and actually reflect on whether Donald Trump, who has done so much damage to God’s creation and to United States institutions, should really be considered God’s chosen vessel.
J. Denny Weaver
Madison
