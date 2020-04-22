J. Denny Weaver: Democrats need more assurance before they work with Republicans

Dear Editor: Dave Zweifel was quite right to chastise Republicans for ignoring their own pleas for unity. I want to go a step farther and make explicit what was implicit in his comments. There is more involved than simply grasping an outstretched hand and “coming together.” A middle ground does not exist between truth and falsehood, between integrity and duplicity. Democrats cannot in good faith reach across the chasm and come together with blatant voter suppression, admittedly partisan gerrymandering, the heretofore unheard-of efforts to limit the authority of the governor, as well as seemingly unlimited duplicity and hypocrisy generally. Before Democrats can grasp any hand extend with pious sounding words, Republicans need to demonstrate that when in office they represent not merely the narrow interests of their party but can actually work for the good of all the citizens of Wisconsin.