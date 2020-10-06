 Skip to main content
J. Denny Weaver: Barrett's stated philosophy doesn't say it all

Dear Editor: Amy Coney Barrett’s claim to interpret the Constitution according to the text as written means little more than that she disagrees with some other view being presented.

As written, the “men” the Constitution said were created equal actually meant white, male, owners of property. If applying that original meaning, African Americans would still be slaves, and Barrett herself would not be voting. In addition, NRA members would be defending the right to carry muzzle loaders rather than military-style assault rifles.

Barrett belongs to the very conservative People of Praise, which is not at all representative of the majority of American Catholics. Thus, it is appropriate, even necessary, to ask about Barrett’s beliefs and prior religious commitments, which will shape how she expounds on and applies the supposed “original” meaning of the Constitution.

J. Denny Weaver

Madison

