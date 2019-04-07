Deaer Editor: Dave Zweifel’s warning against scaremongering on socialism and the description of the face-off between Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Sean Duffy in Congress have common elements. Recently Ocasio-Cortez claimed that capitalism is an ideology of capital, with the most important thing being concentration of capital. It means, she said, that we seek and prioritize profit and money above all else. This means that profits are placed ahead of human and environmental costs. Not surprisingly, apoplectic rants on right-wing talk radio condemned her as ignorant and misguided, and her remarks troubled even some moderate Democrats. In this context, note Duffy’s implication that it would cost too much to deal with the impact of climate change on ordinary people, and Ocasio-Cortez’s comment that members of the committee “are more concerned about helping oil companies than their own families.” On the face of it, Ocasio-Cortez’s challenge to Duffy both makes her point about capitalism and underscores the importance of Zweifel’s warning about scaremongering.
J. Denny Weaver
Madison
